Shepherd killed in Saladin Governorate by explosive device

Shafaq News/ A shepherd was killed in the Saladin Governorate of western Iraq on Thursday by an explosive device, a security source reported.

The source revealed that the device was planted on the road between Al-Sharqat and Tulul Al-Baj.

Security forces have initiated an investigation into the attack.

Such attacks have become frequent in Iraq, with citizens, security forces, and convoys transporting logistical supplies for the US-led coalition forces being targeted.

ISIS is known for carrying out bombings and other violent attacks in the country, but it is unclear whether they are responsible for these specific explosive devices. Other armed groups and militants also operate in the country, making it difficult to attribute these attacks to a particular group without further investigation.