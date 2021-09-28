Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-28T14:30:35+0000
Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Shafaq News/ Shams "Sun" network said that it has dispatched more than 3,000 observers to keep tabs on the electoral process in the polling stations throughout Iraq.

The network's media office said that it "inaugurated a series of workshops to the coordinators and the observers in many governorates in preparations for the elections."

The workshops entailed a detailed presentation of the elections legislature and the polls and sorting of the special and general elections.

According to the media office, the network joined efforts with seven different organizations to ensure the credibility of the elections to enable the voters to cast their votes freely away from the influence of arms and money.

The general polls will be held in 2237 schools, while the special polls are to be held in 595 centers in the military units. In addition, 86 centers will be opened inside the internal displacement camps.

More than 3200 candidates will be competing for 329 seats in the Parliament.

related

The elections will take place as scheduled despite withdrawal and Boycotts, PM's advisor says

Date: 2021-07-15 14:09:32
The elections will take place as scheduled despite withdrawal and Boycotts, PM's advisor says

Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session

Date: 2020-12-03 12:02:28
Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session

The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says

Date: 2021-06-06 16:59:51
The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says

Iraq's Prime Minister: to hold the early elections on their scheduled date

Date: 2021-08-26 19:06:32
Iraq's Prime Minister: to hold the early elections on their scheduled date

Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

Date: 2020-08-07 15:28:19
Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

PM Barzani hopes for a "peaceful and fair atmosphere" ahead of the October elections

Date: 2021-09-18 13:01:33
PM Barzani hopes for a "peaceful and fair atmosphere" ahead of the October elections

The political environment is unsafe for elections, MP says

Date: 2021-07-16 13:14:31
The political environment is unsafe for elections, MP says

Iraqi MP: some blocs intend to rig the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-12-08 09:49:51
Iraqi MP: some blocs intend to rig the upcoming elections