Shakhwan: Parliament's first session was completely legitimate

Shafaq News / The Second Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, said that yesterday's session was completely legitimate.

Abdullah said that the session was held following Article 54 of the Iraqi constitution.

He added that Mohammad al-Mashhadani was not qualified to run the session, since he was a candidate for the post of Parliament Speaker, and that is why the second elderly member, Khalid al-Daraji, was assigned to replace him under the supervision of legal advisers.

Yesterday, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, announced starting accepting candidacy forms for the Iraqi Presidency in 15 days.

According to political custom, the Presidency of the country is part of the Kurdish community's share.

The new Presidium consists of Mohammad al-Halboosi as speaker of Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili as the first deputy, and Shakhwan Abdullah as the second deputy.