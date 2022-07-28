Shakhwan Abdullah: yesterday's protests impeded the parliament's work

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, on Thursday said that yesterday's riots hampered the parliament's work, urging the Iraqi security forces to institute "stricter" security.

"The demonstrations impeded the work of the parliament," Abdullah told the lawmakers in a meeting of the parliamentary committees, "with the right of the demonstration being guaranteed, the demonstrators should not tamper with the legislative Institution's work."

"The security forces shall show more resolution in performing their duty and protecting the demonstrators," he added.