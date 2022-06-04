Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Shakhwan Abdullah: we do not approve passing the emergency food security bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-04T19:26:52+0000
Shakhwan Abdullah: we do not approve passing the emergency food security bill

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, voiced rejection of articles in the emergency bill on food security and development for "including caveats for unnecessary expenses."

"We do not approve passing this formula of the food security bill. This bill is a huge responsibility of the parliament, particularly at this critical time," Abdullah said in a press release earlier on Saturday, "we need to set the necessary priorities and lock the door against corruption."

"As a parliament presidium and lawmakers, we seek to drive the food security bill toward these priorities: securing the items of the ration card and essential services, subsidizing agriculture, meeting the demands of farmers and unpaid lecturers, regularizing contract employees and daily wagers who have been in service for more than two years, and social welfare."

Abdullah said that article 14 of the 2019 financial administrative law and the ceiling of 1/12 of last year's expenditures are enough to suffice the country for this year.

related

Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Date: 2022-01-20 14:03:55
Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Iraq's second deputy parliament speaker calls for putting 2015's labor law no.35 into force

Date: 2022-05-01 10:49:19
Iraq's second deputy parliament speaker calls for putting 2015's labor law no.35 into force

Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurds are still the main supporter of the country's stability

Date: 2022-02-01 15:38:18
Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurds are still the main supporter of the country's stability

Shakhwan Abdullah lashes out at Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail: Oil Ministry spreading lies

Date: 2022-05-15 22:42:16
Shakhwan Abdullah lashes out at Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail: Oil Ministry spreading lies

Parliament has completed the preparations for the presidential election, Deputy Parliament Speaker says

Date: 2022-02-02 16:15:32
Parliament has completed the preparations for the presidential election, Deputy Parliament Speaker says

cooperation in the precarious territories is necessary, Second Deputy Speaker

Date: 2022-05-30 18:34:43
cooperation in the precarious territories is necessary, Second Deputy Speaker

Deputy Parliament Speaker calls on Iraqi and Kurdish parties to reach an agreement ASAP

Date: 2022-02-07 16:27:28
Deputy Parliament Speaker calls on Iraqi and Kurdish parties to reach an agreement ASAP

The food security bill will receive majority approval, source says 

Date: 2022-04-22 08:38:49
The food security bill will receive majority approval, source says 