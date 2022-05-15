Report

Shakhwan Abdullah lashes out at Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail: Oil Ministry spreading lies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-15T22:42:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, on Sunday chastised the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, and his ministry's policy, accusing him of "inciting problems between Baghdad and Erbil" in an attempt to "undermine the stability and turn a blind eye for corruption."

In a statement he issued earlier on Sunday, Abdullah said, "the Ministry of Oil is making false accusations about the Peshmerga forces and disseminating lies via the North Oil Company."

"Those lies were refuted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)," the lawmaker said, "I personally contacted the federal forces and regional forces and they denied any military movement in the territory."

Abdullah lamented the "pressure exerted by the ministry of oil on the North Oil Company to spread those lies for political purposes in order to retain a position, shuffle the cards, undermine the stability of the region and Iraq, and connive corruption files."

The lawmaker expressed discontent with "involving the federal institutions in the political issues, disrupting the situation for the sake of factional interests, and damaging the national interest."

