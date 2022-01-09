Shakhwan Abdullah appointed as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T20:40:30+0000

Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Shakhwan Abdullah, has been elected as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament. Shakhwan obtained 180 votes, while his competitor, won 33 votes.

