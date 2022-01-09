Report
Shakhwan Abdullah appointed as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-09T20:40:30+0000
Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Shakhwan Abdullah, has been elected as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament.
Shakhwan obtained 180 votes, while his competitor, won 33 votes.
