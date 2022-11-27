Shafaq News signs an advertising deal with Speakol

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency has signed an advertising deal with the information technology service provider, Speakol.

Shafaq News Agency is an online news wire that offers multimedia content in three languages: Kurdish, Arabic, and English. Providing in-depth coverage for breaking news in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, Shafaq News boasts a traffic rate of 40 million monthly views.

Speakol is the leading content discovery and smart advertising network in the MENA and GCC regions, with more than 600 websites in the Arab World.