Shafaq News's lens accompanies voters during Provincial Council elections

Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency's camera accompanied voters on Monday during the general election day as they cast their votes to select their candidates in the Provincial Councils' elections after the suspension of this democratic right for a period.

Our photographer toured several areas of the capital, Baghdad, and polling centers, and noted that voter turnout was initially low in the early morning hours. However, security and technical procedures proceeded smoothly, allowing voters easy access to the polling stations.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, Imad Jameel, the head of the media team for the Independent High Electoral Commission, said, "Polling stations opened the doors, and voters were received normally. We have not heard of any breaches or technical malfunctions in the polling stations."

He further added, "We are optimistic about the massive turnout, and our procedures are good. What occurred during the special voting day will not be repeated in the general election."