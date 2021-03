Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency released an update to its mobile phone application on Appstore, playstore, and Huawei store.

The updated App allows a faster and easier experience. The same content will be available with much lower mobile data usage and enhanced breaking news feature, and continuous 24/24 radio broadcast in three languages; Arabic, English, and Kurdish.

The users can update the application from their stores or by clicking on one of the links below:

Appstore

Playstore

Appgallery