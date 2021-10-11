Shafaq News releases a roster of the winners in the parliamentary election in 11 governorates

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) released earlier today, Monday, the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary election held yesterday.

The roster shows the number of seats each bloc won and the winning candidates' names.

Diyala (four constituencies):

In the first constituents that includes Baquba, the center of the governorate, the candidates who won are: Ahmed Rahim Azark al-Moussawi from al-Fatah Alliance, Raad Hamid al-Dahlaki from the al-Taqaddom (Progress) alliance, Taha Yassin Al-Majma’i from al-Azm alliance, Muhammad Qutaiba Al-Bayati from al-Azm alliance, and Asma Hamid Kambash from al-Taqaddom alliance.

In the second constituency that includes al-Miqdadiya and Baladruz, the winners are Hammam Ali Mahdi (al-Fateh), Salah Mahdi Zaini al-Tamimi (independent candidate), and Nahed Zaid Manhal (al-Azm).

The winners in the third constituency, which includes al-Khalis district, are Burhan Kazem Al-Maamouri (independent), Salem Ibrahim Kaitan Al-Anbaki (al-Fateh), and Tawras Mahmoud Al-Issa (al-Taqaddom).

The candidates who won in the fourth constituency, which includes Khanaqin, are Suzan Mansour (the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan-PUK), Mudar Maan al-Karawi (al-Azm), and Ahmed Mazhar al-Jubouri (al-Taqaddom).

Kirkuk (three constituencies)

The winners in the first constituency are Shakhwan Abdullah (the Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP), Omid Muhammad (the New Generation Movement), Dylan Ghafour (KDP), Sabah Qadir (PUK), Muhaimin Ali (Independent).

In the second constituency, Arshad al-Salihi (the Turkmen Front), Kailan Qadir (PUK), Najwa Hamid (KDP), and Sawsan Abdul Wahed (the Turkmen Front) claimed the most votes.

The candidates who won in the third constituency are Mohammed Tamim (al-Taqaddom), Rakan Saeed (the Arab Alliance), and Wasfi Al-Asi (the Arab Front).

Najaf (three constituencies):

In the first constituency, the winners are Hassan al-Adari (the Sadrist bloc), Muhammad Anouz (Independent), Hadi al-Salami (independent), Liqa al-Yassin (the Sadrist bloc), and Fatima al-Issawi (Emtidad movement).

In the second constituency, Mohsen al-Nafakh (the Sadrist bloc), Abdul Hadi al-Abbasi (independent), Haidar Tariq (independent), and Hadeel al-Rahimi (the Sadrist bloc).

The winners in the third constituency are Hamid al-Shiblawy (Emtadad movement), Jawad Owais (the State of Law coalition), and Alaa Nizar Muhammad Rabat (the Sadrist bloc).

Karbala (three constituencies):

In the first constituency, the winners are Tariq al-Khaijani (the Sadrist bloc), Shaima al-Saidi (the Sadrist bloc), Nofooth al-Mousawi (Ishraqat Kanon movement), and Firas al-Maslamawi (the State of Law coalition).

In the second constituency, the candidates who wom are Yasser Sakhel al-Maliki (the State of Law coalition), Hussein al-Ghanimi (the Sadrist bloc), and Amna Al-Asadi (al-Fateh coalition).

The winners in the third constituency are Muhammad Jassem Muhammad (Ishraqat Kanon movement), Raed al-Fatlawi (the Sadrist bloc), Ahmed Jawad Abbasiyah (independent), and Israa Al-Nasrawi (independent).

Saladin (three constituencies):

Winning candidates iin the first constituency, that encompasses Samarra, al-Ishaqi, Tikrit, al-Dor 1, are Muthanna Abdul Samad al-Samarrai (al-Azm Alliance), Shalan al-Karim (al-Taqaddom), Khaled Al-Daraji (independent), and Hind Muhammad Saleh (independent).

In the second constituency, which includes Tuz Khurmato, Amerli, Suleiman Bey, al-Duluiya, Yathrib, Balad, Dujail, Outskirts of al-Dor), the winners are Ammar al-Jubouri (al-Taqaddom), Mahdi Taqi al-Amerli (al-Fatah), Karim (PUK), and Nazik Mahd (independent).

In the third constituency, that includes al-Alam, al-Shirqat, and Baiji, the winners are Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (the National Masses Party), Haitham al-Zahwan (National Masses Party), Mishaan al-Jubouri (al-Watan Party), and Bushra al-Qaisi (the National Masses Party).

Al-Diwaniyah (three constituencies):

The winners in the first constituency are Haider al-Haddad (the Sadrist bloc), Basem al-Ghurabi (independent), Muhammad Nuri al-Khuzai (Emtidad movement), and Intisar al-Ghurabi (the Sadrist bloc).

In the second constituency, Nazim al-Shibli, Faisal Hassan al-Naeli, and Siham al-Moussawi (all from al-Fateh) secured their seats.

The winners in the third constituency are Jawad al-Bolani (al-Fatah), Abbas Shuail al-Zamili (al-Fateh), and Abeer Ahmed Abdul-Sada Al-Hilali or Haider Ali Shehan (depends upon wether the quota will be considered or not), Duha Al-Qusayr (replaces Shehan if the quota gains approval).

Duhok Governorate (three constituencies):

The winners in the first constituency are Jamal Kocher (the Kurdistan Islamic Union), Khaled Salim Rikani (KDP), Khalil Ghazi (KDP), and Avin Salim Maziri (KDP).

In the second constituency, the winners are Sakvan Sindi (KDP), Omar Kocher (the Kurdistan Islamic Union), and Zozan Kocher (KDP).

The winners in the third constituency are kMuwafaq Shehab Surji (KDP), Jayi Taymur Maziri (KDP), Vian Sabri (KDP), and Iman Abdul Razzaq (the National alliance).

Wasit (three constituencies):

In the first constituency, Ahmed Al-Zamili (the Sadrist bloc), Sundus Abdel-Lami (the Sadrist bloc), Ali Gharkan (the Alliance of State Forces), and Sajjad Salem (Emtidad movement).

In the second constituency, Basem Nghemish al-Gharibawi (the Wasit People’s Gathering), Muhammad Jawad al-Mayahi (the Sadrist Bloc), and Zina Hussein (the Sadrist Bloc).

The winners in the third constituency are Ali Faraj (the Sadrist bloc), Adnan Burhan (independent), Intisar Hussein (the State of Law), and Mahasin al-Dulaimi (al-Fatah) or Basem Khashan (independent).

As for the Faili quota, the competition is between Ali Hussein Mardan (the State of Law) and Thamer Abdul Amir al-Qutbi.

Al-Muthanna (Two constituencies):

The winners in the first constituency are Abdul Abbas al-Abbasawi (the Sadrist bloc), Basem Khashan (Independent), Muhammad Radi al-Ziyadi (the State of Law), and Khadija Wadi (the State of Law coalition).

In the second constituency, the winners Mohammed Rasoul (the State of Law), Faleh Sari (the State Forces Alliance), and Mona al-Magouter (the Sadrist bloc).

Erbil Governorate (four constituencies):

The winners in the first district are Nehru Qadir, Siban Aziz, Muhammad Sadiq Muhammad, and Joan Abdullah (all from the KDP).

The winners in the second constituency, Wazir Ahmed (the New Generation Movement), Khidr Ali Sadiq (KDP), Amanj Mahmoud Harki (KDP), and Kurdo Omar (PUK).

In the third constituency, the winnera are Rabwar Hadi (KDP), Vian Abdulaziz (the New Generation Movement), and Laila Akram Saeed (KDP).

The winners in the fourth constituency are Muhammad Ismail (the New Generation Movement), Mariwan Qarni (KDP), Sabah Sobeih (KDP), and Nahla Qader (KDP).

Maysan (three constituencies):

The winners in the first constituency are Ahmed Kamel Al-Daraji (the Sadrist bloc), Muhammad Jabr Al-Kaabi (the Sadrist bloc), and Ghosoun al-Fartousi (the Sadrist bloc).

The winners of the second constituency are Mahmoud Al-Kaabi (the Sadrist bloc), Jassim al-Moussawi (the State of Law coalition), and Zainab al-Rubaie (the Sadrist bloc).

In the third constituency, Mohammed al-Tamimi (the Sadrist bloc), Youssef al-Nawfali (independent), Bahaa al-Nouri (the State of Law coalition), and Mona al-Muhammadawi (the Sadrist bloc).

The voter turnout in the governorates was as follows:

Basra 40%

Maysan 43%

al-Diwaniyah 42%

Dhi Qar 42%

Najaf 41%

al-Muthanna 44%

Baghdad/al-Rusafa 31%

Baghdad/al-Karkh 34%

Karbala 44%

Babel 46%

Diyala 46%

al-Anbar 43%

Wasit 44%

Duhok 54%

Erbil 46%

al-Sulaymaniyah 37%

Saladin 48%

Kirkuk 44%

Nineveh 42%