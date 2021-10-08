Shafaq News publishes the participation rates in five Iraqi governorates
Shafak News/ Shafaq News Agency correspondents in five different governorates documented today's special electoral process.
Our correspondents reported that the Najaf Governorate recorded a 70% participation rate, as 18,000 soldiers voted out of 26,000, noting that Dhi Qar had a 72% rate with 26,000 votes out of 36,000.
As for al-Muthanna, the percentage of the special voting reached 73%, with 13,000 votes out of 18,000.
Maysan witnessed a high rate (76%) with the participation of 19,000 out of 25,000 voters, according to our correspondents.
In Kirkuk, the number of security personnel participating in the parliamentary elections reached 30,772, equivalent to 62%, while the number of displaced persons participating reached 3,663 voters, with a participation rate of 56%.