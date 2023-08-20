Shafaq News explores top student's conditions in Saladin

Shafaq News / Despite financial constraints, limited livelihood, lack of formal study resources such as private lessons and educational aids, in a remote village, and within the confines of a modest dwelling, student Amer Awad Jaweed Al-Jumaili has managed to secure the first position in Saladin and ranks among the top achievers in Iraq, with an impressive average of 99.86 in his Preparatory Studies - Biological Sciences track.