Shafaq News explores Al-Turat: Baghdad's ancient Jewish quarter

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Baghdad's old city lies an area with a unique identity — Al-Turat, a neighborhood with a rich history deeply rooted in Jewish culture.

As the hands of time take their toll on its ancient walls, Shafaq News Agency embarked on a journey to explore the remnants of this once-thriving Jewish quarter.

Al-Turat (Torah,) named after one of the four heavenly books, is special in Baghdad's cultural tapestry. Abandoned in 1941 due to political upheavals that forced the majority of its Jewish residents to leave, the neighborhood still whispers tales of its vibrant past.

Despite the encroachment of modernity and the neglect it faces, Al-Turat displays its distinctive architectural style.

Shafaq News Agency's tour unveils the dichotomy of Al-Turat – a place of antiquity amid a contemporary landscape.

The neighborhood, now a blend of retail and wholesale shops, features businesses ranging from cigarette vendors to spices, preserving elements of its once-thriving market.