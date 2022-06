Shafaq News / Shafaq News agency obtained a copy of the Emergency bill of Food Security and development, which will be voted upon in the Parliament today.

The bill was submitted to replace the budget bill which was not approved, and allocates more than 35 trillion Iraqi Dinars (24.1 billion Dollars). However, some parties opposed approving it.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency that most blocs will vote for approving the bill, including al-Fatah alliance.