Shafaq News Agency published new results of the Iraqi Elections

Shafaq News/ The manual counting of 8547 electoral stations indicated changes in the number of seats of the blocs in the Iraqi elections.

According to the new results, the Sadrist bloc lost a parliamentary seat, the Alliance of Progress (Takadum) four seats, and the State of Law two seats, while the Al-Fateh Alliance won three new seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party two seats.

The founder of the Digital Rights Network and a specialist in electoral analysis, "Hamzoz," told Shafaq News Agency that these changes are "based on an analysis of the preliminary numbers received from the (High Electoral) Commission, which represent 94% of the total ballots. There may be other changes because they are preliminary results and could be subjected to appeals and complaints."

He added, "6% of the ballots still need to be counted, but I don't think this will affect the scene significantly (change rate of 3-4 seats)."

The expected seats are distributed as follows:

Sadrist Bloc 72 seats, Takadum Alliance 37 seats, State of Law 35 seats, Kurdistan Democratic Party 34 seats, Independents according to the ballot paper 38 seats, Al-Fateh Alliance 17 seats, Kurdistan Alliance 16 seats, Azm Alliance 12 seats, New Generation Movement 9 seats, Imtidad 9 Seats, Ishraqat Kanoun 6 seats, State Forces Alliance 5 seats, National Contract 5 seats, Tasmeem 4 seats, Babylon Movement 3 seats, Our Masses is Our Identity 3 seats, the Hasm Movement for Reform 2 seats, the Iraqi National Project 2 seats.

The preliminary results also showed that several coalitions won one parliamentary seat, as follows:

The Arab coalition in Kirkuk, the Al-Watan Party, the United Iraqi Turkmen Front, Houqouq, the Kurdistan Justice Group, a seat for each component (Sabeans, Shabak, Yazidis and Faili Kurds), Hammurabi coalition (Christian component), Loyalty and Change Bloc, Iqtidar Watan, Euphrates Movement, Kadimoun, National Masses, Wasit Independent People's Gathering, Al-Nahj Al-Watani Gathering, National Approach Alliance, Biladi National Movement, National Al-Amal Alliance, National Product.

For his part, the Director of IHEC's Media and Mass Communication Department, Hassan Salman, told Shafaq News Agency that the data of 8547 electoral stations had not been announced yet.

He added, "3,681 electoral stations had problems in the transmission, and they were will be transferred to Baghdad at Jundi al-Majhool Center in the Green Zone, and the ballots of these stations will be recounted manually."

Salman pointed out that "the total number of stations is 12,228, which will be recounted manually.

The results of the primary elections witnessed objections from several blocs, led by the Al-Fateh Alliance, which represents the Popular Mobilization Forces, by registering a significant decline in the new parliament, according to the preliminary results.