Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency lens toured the Qara Salem village in Kirkuk, hours after ISIS's bloody attack.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent quoted eyewitnesses saying that the attack was carried out by eight armed men.

The armed men opened fire on a point of the Peshmerga forces overlooking a high hill, and killing four people.

A member of the Peshmerga told Shafaq News Agency, "We have repeatedly requested reinforcements, but received nothing."