Several stabbed in knife attack in Wasit Governorate’ protests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T21:00:54+0000
Several stabbed in knife attack in Wasit Governorate’ protests

Shafaq News/ more than 150 persons wounded in Wasit Governorate protests, southern Iraq. Iraq’ Security Media Cell announced, on Tuesday.

The cell said in an official statement "the security forces have opened an investigation into the incidents accompanied the past two days demonstrations in Wasit which resulted in one dead and one injury of the citizens, in addition to about 150 injuries of the security forces stabbed with knives and thrown with Molotov cocktails."

Suspects had been arrested for investigation, while another person was arrested for having illegal weapon.

