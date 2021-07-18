Several blocs might follow the Sadrist leads and boycott the elections, MP says

Shafaq News/ Political blocs in the Iraqi Parliament might follow the path of the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr and boycott the elections, MP Nada Shakir Jawdat said on Sunday, indicating that some blocs were Harbouring ulterior motives against holding the elections on the date.

MP Jawdat told Shafaq News agency, "al-Sadr's announcement to boycott the elections has confused the political situation in Iraq. It might postpone the elections to April 2022."

"Some blocs do not approve holding the elections in the prescheduled date. However, after the Sadrist's withdrawal, they will try to disrupt the electoral process and postpone the elections."

"Some blocs contesting in the elections might follow the Sadrists in the near future and withdraw from the elections," she concluded.