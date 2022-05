Shafaq News/ Iraq's border guards established a new military site near the village of Huror in the district of Kani Masi, north of Duhok, a security source revealed on Saturday.

"The area the new military site is established in is a frequent target of Turkish bombing," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "it is the seventh site established by the Iraqi border guards in the sub-district of Kani Masi."