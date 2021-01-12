Seven terrorists killed in two Airstrikes in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Seven terrorists were killed in two airstrikes carried out by the International Coalition airforces in Kirkuk Governorate earlier today.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Security Media cell said, "per the Joint Operations Command orders, the international coalition airforces carried out two airstrikes, at dawn today, against ISIS terrorist gangs in Wadi Al-Shay in Kirkuk governorate."

The cell added that the airstrikes resulted in killing around seven terrorists and exposing a tunnel and a hideout 10 meters away from the attack site.