Seven terrorists dead in an airstrike of the Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-22T10:13:03+0000
Seven terrorists dead in an airstrike of the Coalition

Shafaq News/ Seven ISIS members were killed by airstrikes of the US-led Coalition airforces, south of Kirkuk.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the cell said that the Global coalition airforces carried out eight strikes in Wadi Al-Shay, south of Kirkuk, in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, killing seven ISIS terrorists.

The statement added that upon checking the site, security forces found two explosive belts, weapons, and light ammunition.

Iraqi security forces have recently intensified their military operations in Wadi Al-Shay area in the southern areas of Kirkuk governorate to pursue ISIS gang remnants sheltering there.

