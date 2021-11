Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended Seven terrorists in separate security operations in Kirkuk, Nineveh, and al-Anbar.

The Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) apprehended five terrorists in different districts of the western governorate of al-Anbar.

"Two terrorists were also arrested in Nineveh and Kirkuk," he added.