Seven terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-07T22:15:57+0000
Seven terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the National Security Service arrested "terrorists" in Kirkuk Governorate.

 Iraq’s Security Media Cell said that the  Security Service detachments in Kirkuk apprehended seven terrorists affiliated with ISIS.

 According to the Cell, the arrested confessed of working with the terrorist Organization in the so-called states (Wilayat) of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

The judicial measures were taken against them. The Cell added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, about four  years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members' killing and arrest.

