Seven terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-06T19:42:45+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi security forces arrested seven terrorists today, in Baghdad and Kirkuk.

The Baghdad police department said in a statement that based on accurate intelligence information, it was able to arrest a terrorist in the capital.

For its part, the intelligence agency said in a statement that it had arrested five terrorists belonging to ISIS, noting that a hideout for the terrorist organization was located in Tarmiyah district, Baghdad, in which an explosive belt and ammunition were found.

The statement added that military cash and explosive devices were found in another hideout, noting that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads controlled the situation.

