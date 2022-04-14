Seven security members injured in a blast in Saladin
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-04-14T10:14:57+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from an explosive device in the east of the Saladin governorate injured at least seven people, an officer and six members of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), earlier today, Thursday.
The Commissioner of the Tuz Khurmato, Hussein Zein al-Abidin, said that the sub-district's hospital admitted seven QRF officers after sustaining variable injuries from a blast in the Hleiwa area, northwest of Tuz Khurmato.
"Two troops were transferred to Kirkuk hospital for critical care. The commander of the force sustained a hand fracture and was managed. The remaining troops are pending primary care," he said.
The attack, according to Zein al-Abidin, occurred during a security operation to purge the territory from ISIS remnants.