Seven injured in Baquba, Diyala

Shafaq News / Seven were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Baquba district, Diyala governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up on a car cardying a family between Baquba and al-Abbara.

Five members of the family were injured, while two police officers were wounded in clashes that are still ongoing until the moment, according to the source).

Al-Abbara sub-district (northeast of Baquba) is continuously subjected to attacks, due to the terrorist hideouts its orchards contain.