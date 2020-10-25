Seven demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests

Shafaq News / Five protestors were injured on Sunday in clashes with law enforcement officers after they tried to lift barbed wire from a main street in Baghdad.

Earlier today, the security services in Baghdad tightened their measures at the western and eastern entrances to the capital, in conjunction with the October 25 anniversary demonstrations.

Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, called on the protestors not to demonstrate outside Al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad, as it is fully secured.

Rasoul added, "We also call on the demonstrators to cooperate with the security services and report any negative or suspicious cases", noting that, "the security services have strict instructions to take the necessary legal measures against anyone who tries to encroach on public and private properties or attacks the security services and demonstrators".