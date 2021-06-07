Seven arrested for participating in al-Kadhimiya explosion

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that seven perpetrators of al-Kadhimiyah explosion were arrested, indicating that they belong to an ISIS-affiliated cell.

The bombing took place on Thursday evening and left four fatalities and dozens wounded.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the number of those arrested for being involved in the al-Kadhimiyah explosion had reached nine.

On Sunday, a source in the Iraqi Interior told Shafaq News Agency, "A special force from the intelligence agency headed by Ahmed Abu Ragheef managed to arrest a first suspect in the bombing, less than a day after the incident."

The area surrounding the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim is completely closed by the security forces following the explosion.