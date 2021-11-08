Seven PMF members killec and injured in an explosive device in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that seven members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed and injured in an explosion in the south of Kirkuk.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up this morning, targeting the Turklan Regiment - Kirkuk Force, in Turklan district, 10 km south of Kirkuk, killing two members and wounding five others."

The source added, "A security force evacuated the bodies of the two victims and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital, while an investigation was opened into the incident."

No further information were disclosed.