Seven Iraqis of the same family found dead in Northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Syrian media reported that seven bodies from the same Iraqi family were found in the Syrian city of Hasaka earlier today, Tuesday.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, said that seven Iraqi citizens' bodies were found in Al-Hol district in the southeastern countryside of Hasaka, northeastern Syria.

The agency quoted local sources as saying, "the dead people belong to the same family, most of them women. They were killed in Al-Hol district's vicinity, east of Hasakah, the area of the Syrian Democratic Forces' authority. All of them are of Iraqi nationality and used to work as shepherds."