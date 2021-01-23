Seven ISIS militants killed in US-Led Coalition operations

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Security Media Cell stated on Saturday that the US-led Coalition carried out today Saturday two air strikes, killing 7 ISIS members.

The Cell said in a statement, “Based on intelligence, in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, the Global Coalition carried out two air strikes, the first in the Qarachogh Mountain area in Makhmur district and the other within the Kirkuk sector, killing 7 ISIS elements and destroying 4 hideouts."

Makhmur district is located among four governorates in Iraq Erbil, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Saladin.

Before 1991 Makhmur district was part of Nineveh Governorate, but in 2003 it became a part of Erbil Governorate.

In 2017, the Iraqi forces have expanded their control over the district by launching a military campaign after Kurdistan’s referendum.

It’s noteworthy that Makhmur refugee camp houses thousands of Turkish Kurds who fled the clashes between PKK and Turkey.