Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Shafaq News / Air and artillery strikes had killed ISIS members on Tuesday. A security source revealed

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "7 ISIS elements were killed during a heavy bombing of Iraqi aircraft and artillery in Makhoul Mountains in Saladin Governorate, northern Iraq.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.