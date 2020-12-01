Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-01T21:00:15+0000
Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Shafaq News / Air and artillery strikes had killed ISIS members on Tuesday. A security source revealed

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "7 ISIS elements were killed during a heavy bombing of Iraqi aircraft and artillery in Makhoul Mountains in Saladin Governorate, northern Iraq.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.

 

related

The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Date: 2020-09-24 13:30:26
The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-16 19:23:16
Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Electricity tower targeted near Mosul

Date: 2020-05-07 12:56:49
Electricity tower targeted near Mosul

Destruction of ISIS 'arsenal' in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-18 13:18:32
Destruction of ISIS 'arsenal' in Iraq

Six ISIS terrorists killed in Makhmour

Date: 2020-11-30 20:48:24
Six ISIS terrorists killed in Makhmour