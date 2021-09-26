Serving the debt is the 2022 budget's top priority, Iraq's PM advisor says

Shafaq News/ Paying internal and external debts are the top objective of the 2022 federal budget, Prime Minister's advisor for financial and economic affairs, Mudher Salih, said on Sunday.

Salih told Shafaq News Agency that failing to meet debt payments might negatively influence Iraq's financial reputation at the international level.

"Nine trillion dinars will be allocated to debt services, allotments and interests, from the 2022 budget. Paying heeds to the external debts contributes to the good credit index of the country."

"The budget bill of 2022 is yet to be completed. However, the work is underway to complete it as soon as possible."

Last August, Minister of Finance Ali Allawi said that the 2022 budget will be characterized by a "reformative aspect" that "reflects the obligations of Iraq".

Allawi said that the Ministry will spare no effort to submit it before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October, hinting that it will be "tough from a political reference".