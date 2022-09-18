Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Serious conflicts erupt between CF members 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-18T16:17:09+0000
Serious conflicts erupt between CF members 

Shafaq News / Reliable political sources revealed that serious conflicts have erupted between the members of the Coordination Framework over the future premiership candidate. 

The sources told Shafaq News agency that Hadi al-Ameri and Haidar al-Abadi tend to approve the candidacy of Mustafa al-Kadhimi as Prime Minister for a second mandate that would not last for more than a year, to prevent the Sadrists from escalating the situation.

However, Nouri al-Maliki, Qais al-Khazali, and Ammar al-Hakim insist on nominating Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani for the premiership, which borned serious disagreements in the Framework, and prompted al-Abadi to threaten to withdraw from the alliance in case his position was ignored.

A political crisis in Iraq that began after an election in October brought violence onto the streets with the worst clashes the country has seen in years.

Armed supporters of Sadr exchanged machine gun and rocket fire with government forces and militant groups backed by Iran at the end of August after Sadr quit politics and let protesters storm government buildings.

related

CF meets at al-Fayadh's residence to discuss tomorrow's session 

Date: 2022-03-25 18:00:20
CF meets at al-Fayadh's residence to discuss tomorrow's session 

After the Sadrists' resignation, what are the political scenarios? source

Date: 2022-06-13 09:24:53
After the Sadrists' resignation, what are the political scenarios? source

The Coordination Framework discusses the latest development in the political arena

Date: 2022-01-19 18:00:58
The Coordination Framework discusses the latest development in the political arena

Coordination Framework, Sadrist movement call for counter-demonstrations on Friday 

Date: 2022-08-11 11:50:55
Coordination Framework, Sadrist movement call for counter-demonstrations on Friday 

Coordination Framework to form a committee to overlook the government's work-source 

Date: 2022-06-28 13:53:18
Coordination Framework to form a committee to overlook the government's work-source 

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Date: 2021-12-30 12:34:34
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

Date: 2022-07-24 12:24:06
CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence

Date: 2022-04-06 20:15:44
PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence