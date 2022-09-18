Serious conflicts erupt between CF members 

Shafaq News / Reliable political sources revealed that serious conflicts have erupted between the members of the Coordination Framework over the future premiership candidate.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that Hadi al-Ameri and Haidar al-Abadi tend to approve the candidacy of Mustafa al-Kadhimi as Prime Minister for a second mandate that would not last for more than a year, to prevent the Sadrists from escalating the situation.

However, Nouri al-Maliki, Qais al-Khazali, and Ammar al-Hakim insist on nominating Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani for the premiership, which borned serious disagreements in the Framework, and prompted al-Abadi to threaten to withdraw from the alliance in case his position was ignored.

A political crisis in Iraq that began after an election in October brought violence onto the streets with the worst clashes the country has seen in years.

Armed supporters of Sadr exchanged machine gun and rocket fire with government forces and militant groups backed by Iran at the end of August after Sadr quit politics and let protesters storm government buildings.