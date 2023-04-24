Series of explosive attacks rock Dhi Qar, targeting a public servant's residence, a Chinese school

Shafaq News/ A string of explosive attacks rattled the province of Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, on Monday, targeting the residence of a healthcare worker and a Chinese school under construction.

A security source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency said the healthcare worker's residence in al-Bo Sab'a neighborhood of al-Akikah district, south of Nasiriyah, was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED).

Although the explosion resulted in considerable material damage, no casualties or injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, an unidentified group of assailants targeted a Chinese school under construction in al-Shatrah district, north of Dhi Qar.

"The detonation of an IED led to the collapse of the school's external fence, causing significant structural damage," the source said, "the perpetrators of this reprehensible act have not yet been identified."