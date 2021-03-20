Separate meetings in the Parliament after the collapse of negotiations over the budget bill

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region delegation left the parliament shortly after it arrived earlier today, Saturday. The early closing was adjourning of the meeting implies the profundity of the divisions between the Shiite blocs with the Sunni blocs on one side and with the Kurdish blocs on the other side without exhibiting flexibility to bridge the gaps and settle the differences.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, Deputy Parliament Speaker, Hassan al-Kaabi, and heads of Shiite and Sunni factions held a meeting in the Parliament cafeteria without the Kurdish blocs."

Our correspondent's inquiries revealed that they convened to determine whether to vote on the bill or not.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary source reported, "the Kurdish parliamentary blocs held a closed meeting with their MPs in Parliament to update them of the developments of the Parliamentary Finance Committee meetings and the differences regarding Article 11 related to the Kurdistan region’s share of the budget."

The source added that the meeting discussed boycotting the voting session on the Federal Budget bill.

MP of Al-Amal al-Kurdistaniya Bloc, Kawa Muhammed, told Shafaq News Agency, "there are an ebb and flow between the Shiite and Sunni blocs on the one hand, and the Shiite and Kurdish blocs on the other hand."

Muhammad added, "different points of view revolve around the text of Article 11 of the Federal Budget Law for 2021," ruling out the possibility of repeating the scenario of the Federal Supreme Court bill and voting without the Kurds.

A Parliamentary source revealed earlier today, Saturday, that the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation left the Parliament after hitting an impasse on the region’s share of the Federal Budget.