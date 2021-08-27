Senior official in MoE dismissed for leaking classified information

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity dismissed a senior official in the ministry after he leaked information about negotiations with the French company "Total".

A ministerial order said, "It was decided to relieve the Assistant Director-General of the Planning Department, Bashar Hamza Abd Ali, from his position, and transfer him to the General Company for Electricity Production/ Central Region, Al-Quds Station."

It was also decided, according to the ministerial order, to open an investigation with him for leaking classified information related to negotiations with the French company Total.