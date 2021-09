Shafaq News / The Integrity Investigations Office in Dhi Qar arrested an official on bribery charges.

A reliable source told Shafaq News Agency that a senior official in the Dhi Qar oil company was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued against him by the Central Investigation Court in Baghdad.

The source added that the defendant is accused of receiving bribes from influential figures, noting that he was arrested in cooperation with an investigation team from Baghdad.