Shafaq News/ A special force apprehended a senior security official in al-Namroud sub-district, Southeast Mosul; multiple sources reported earlier today, Saturday.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that Colonel Maysar Salim al-Dulaimi, Deputy Chief of the Namroud Police Department, was arrested in his office.

Al-Dulaimi's office was executed pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Judiciary, a source revealed, without providing further details.