Senior advisor to Iraqi president abruptly resigns, reasons remain undisclosed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday; Abdullah Al-Olayawi, the senior advisor to the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, tendered his resignation without citing specific reasons.

The resignation was made public when former Minister of Water Resources, Hassan Al-Janabi, shared a copy of the resignation letter on his Facebook account.

Al-Janabi, in his post, praised Al-Olayawi, describing him as a first-class historian and highlighting his integrity and dedication during his tenure representing the President of the Republic in cabinet meetings during the Haidar Al-Abadi government.

Al-Janabi also acknowledged Al-Olayawi’s recent contribution to historical documentation, mentioning an important documentary book the advisor had published. This book delved into the intricacies of government decisions and their behind-the-scenes dynamics during a sensitive period in Iraqi history.

Furthermore, Al-Janabi noted Al-Olayawi’s significant role in orchestrating the successful presidential campaign for the current President.

The reasons behind Al-Olayawi’s resignation remain undisclosed as of now.