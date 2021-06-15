Report

Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T12:45:51+0000
Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A senior dignitary of the "Bani Malek" tribe was reportedly assassinated earlier today, Tuesday, in the Maysan governorate in Southern Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "unidentified assailants opened fire at noon today on the Sheikh Salah al-Maliki in Umm Ghorba in the city of Amara, Maysan's center, killing him instantly."

"A security force cordoned the site and transferred the victim's body to the Forensic Medicine Department and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident."

