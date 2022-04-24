Senior PMF commander killed in an explosion in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) perished in an explosion in the desert of al-Anbar governorate earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the blast of an explosive device killed the Deputy Commander of the PMF's 19th brigade, Ahmed Khaled, and injured three fighters under his command.

The PMF commander, codenamed Abu Seif al-Hleji, was participating in the Operation Resolute Will 2, launched by the security authorities to curb ISIS resurgence.

Earlier today, the PMF mourned the death of Abu Hasan al-Jaberi, who also perished in an explosion during the ongoing operation.