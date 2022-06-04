Senior Italian diplomat to President Barzani: Iraq and Kurdistan are a top of our foreign policy priority

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received the Italian deputy minister of foreign affairs, Marina Sereni, and her accompanying delegation in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Saturday.

A readout issued by the region's presidency said that President Barzani discussed with his guests the latest updates on the political situation and the bilateral ties between Erbil and Rome.

The meeting touched upon the situation inside the Kurdistan region, Baghdad-Erbil ties, the situation in Syria, and the threat of ISIS and terrorism, among a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

The President reiterated the region's willingness to expand cooperation prospects between Kurdistan and Italy and expressed gratitude to the Italian side for the humanitarian and military support it offered Iraq and Kurdistan during the war against terrorism.

The meeting laid emphasis on dialogue as a means to overcome the bitter political deadlock impeding the formation of the federal government, the readout added.

Sereni invited the President to Rome on behalf of Italy's foreign minister, asserting that the Middle East, Iraq, and the Kurdistan region are on the top of her country's foreign policy priorities.

The meeting attended by Italy's consul-general offered an insight into Italy's contributions in the fields of archeology and culture in Iraq, the readout said.