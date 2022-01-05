Report

Senior Iraqi official sentenced to six years in prison for corruption

Date: 2022-01-05T10:54:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Al-Rusafa Criminal Court sentenced a former secretary of the Ministry of Electricity to six years in prison, the Federal Commission of Integrity said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission said that the former senior official was found guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts to certain companies.

The statement said that the case is one of many others that the Commission is investigating against the convict.

The Court sentenced the convict to six years in prison and fined him ten million dinars, according to the Commission.

