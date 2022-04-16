Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Senior ISIS terrorist caught near Baghdad's airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-16T10:07:08+0000
Senior ISIS terrorist caught near Baghdad's airport

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Police on Saturday said that a senior ISIS member has been captured in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

A statement by the Federal Police agency said that a force from the 1st mechanized brigade's third regiment managed to apprehend a person wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism following an intelligence effort and a security check at the Baghdad Airport checkpoint.

The arrestee, according to the statement, served in multiple commanding positions in the ranks of the extremist group in the wilayat of Fallujah and as an administrative officer in al-Jund department.

related

Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Date: 2021-03-16 09:10:03
Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Minister of Interior arrives province witnessed ISIS activity

Date: 2020-05-16 11:21:40
Minister of Interior arrives province witnessed ISIS activity

ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-02 13:26:36
ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

The Iraqi army and the Peshmerga launch a combing campaign to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-12-06 10:04:35
The Iraqi army and the Peshmerga launch a combing campaign to pursue ISIS terrorists

CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

Date: 2022-03-15 11:20:37
CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

4 ISIS leaders killed in an ambush

Date: 2020-09-11 20:52:41
4 ISIS leaders killed in an ambush

Iraqi security operations against ISIS are nothing but "temporary victories", MP says

Date: 2020-11-23 15:23:59
Iraqi security operations against ISIS are nothing but "temporary victories", MP says

Pre-emptive operation launched in Iraq: ISIS may exploit Corona

Date: 2020-03-30 10:22:08
Pre-emptive operation launched in Iraq: ISIS may exploit Corona