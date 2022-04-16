Senior ISIS terrorist caught near Baghdad's airport

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Police on Saturday said that a senior ISIS member has been captured in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

A statement by the Federal Police agency said that a force from the 1st mechanized brigade's third regiment managed to apprehend a person wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism following an intelligence effort and a security check at the Baghdad Airport checkpoint.

The arrestee, according to the statement, served in multiple commanding positions in the ranks of the extremist group in the wilayat of Fallujah and as an administrative officer in al-Jund department.