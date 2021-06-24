Report
Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad
Date: 2021-06-24T15:26:42+0000
Shafaq News/ al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced today that it had thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the capital, Baghdad.
In a statement, al-Hashd said that a senior ISIS leader moving between Baghdad, Nineveh and Turkey.
It indicated that the terrorist was wandering in Baghdad under false identities to carry out terrorist acts.
