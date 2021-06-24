Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T15:26:42+0000

Shafaq News/ al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced today that it had thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the capital, Baghdad. In a statement, al-Hashd said that a senior ISIS leader moving between Baghdad, Nineveh and Turkey. It indicated that the terrorist was wandering in Baghdad under false identities to carry out terrorist acts.

related

Three ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-10 19:14:48

ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-13 08:47:58

Iraqi army destroys ISIS sites in Hemrin

Date: 2021-03-26 17:42:07

Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul

Date: 2019-12-23 08:45:47

Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-19 10:05:56

Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Date: 2021-02-02 11:42:34

Al-Kaabi warns of possible ISIS attacks targeting different areas in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-05 15:31:21

Iraqi Forces target ISIS location in Nineveh

Date: 2020-11-17 08:20:57