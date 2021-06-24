Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T15:26:42+0000
Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced today that it had thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the capital, Baghdad.

 In a statement, al-Hashd said that a senior ISIS leader moving between Baghdad, Nineveh  and Turkey.

 It indicated that the terrorist was wandering in Baghdad under false identities to carry out terrorist acts.

related

Three ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-10 19:14:48
Three ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-13 08:47:58
ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Iraqi army destroys ISIS sites in Hemrin

Date: 2021-03-26 17:42:07
Iraqi army destroys ISIS sites in Hemrin

Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul

Date: 2019-12-23 08:45:47
Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul

Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-19 10:05:56
Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Date: 2021-02-02 11:42:34
Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Al-Kaabi warns of possible ISIS attacks targeting different areas in Iraq 

Date: 2021-06-05 15:31:21
Al-Kaabi warns of possible ISIS attacks targeting different areas in Iraq 

Iraqi Forces target ISIS location in Nineveh

Date: 2020-11-17 08:20:57
Iraqi Forces target ISIS location in Nineveh