Senior ISIS commander killed in an airstrike in Saladin, SMC says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-10T10:28:02+0000
Senior ISIS commander killed in an airstrike in Saladin, SMC says

Shafaq News/ A senior ISIS commander has been killed in an airstrike in the governorate of Saladin, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency, according to SMC, reported that a group of ISIS militants, including senior leaders, were sheltering in mount Hemrin. 

"The Iraqi Airforce bombed the hideouts of ISIS gangs in mount Hemrin inside the territory of the Saladin governorate in August 2022," it said. 

SMC confirmed the death of Mohammad Rachid Jasem, codenamed Abu Hudhayfa and Abu Fatima, in the attack, whom it ascribed as a "dangerous terrorist" and a "commander of ISIS terrorist group."

