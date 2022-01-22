Senior ISIS commander killed in an airstrike in Nineveh

Date: 2022-01-22T13:17:37+0000

Shafaq News/ A senior ISIS commander and his assistant were reportedly killed in an airstrike carried out by the Iraqi army airforce in Nineveh earlier today, Saturday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the killed terrorist served as the head of the "Tigris wilayat" along with one of his assistants in the Western Nineveh sector. The operation comes shortly after a directive by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to launch large-scale operations in the territories used by the terrorists as Shelters.

