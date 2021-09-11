Senior ISIS commander captured after a 1.5-month manhunt

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency detained and interrogated two senior ISIS commanders and referred his case to a special court, a press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

SMC said that the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency successfully apprehended the security official of ISIS' North Iraq province, Abu Ibrahim Dabeq.

"Dabeq is the number one terrorist wanted by the security forces in the Kurdistan Region. He was in charge of forming terrorist groups, including the group previously apprehended in Kirkuk and al-Anbar, and another plotting to carry out explosions and assassinations in the Kurdistan Region."

"The arrest was the fruit of a month and a half manhunt between Kirkuk, Nineveh, Baghdad, and al-Anbar," SMC said.

The terrorist's wife, who is already in custody, used to transport explosives and silenced guns into Erbil. She also distributes "Kafalas", a regular financial income granted to the members of the terrorist organization.

In the same operation, security forces managed to arrest another terrorist who used to serve as the coordinator between the commands of different ISIS groups.